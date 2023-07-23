Union MoS Rao gives job letters at Rozgar Mela

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 22

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh inaugurated the ‘PM Rozgar Mela’ at Apparel House here today.

Rao, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the country had travelled a golden journey in the last 75 years and the coming 25 years would be India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’. Addressing the appointees, he added that it is their generation that would take the country to a new height in the coming 25 years and make India a self-reliant and developed nation.

The programme was organised by the Income Tax Department in Gurugram.

The minister said the PM Rozgar Mela Abhiyan aims at providing employment opportunities to 10 lakh people in government services by the end of the year.

Rao also presented appointment letters to the youth who got jobs in various Central Government undertakings.

