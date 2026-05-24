icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Union Public Service Commission Prelims 2026 held amid tight security

Union Public Service Commission Prelims 2026 held amid tight security

According to reports, more than 8 lakh candidates appearing for the examination across the country

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:15 AM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on Sunday amid elaborate security measures and extensive arrangements across Delhi and several other cities in the country.

Advertisement

Thousands of aspirants arrived at examination centres across the National Capital early in the morning to appear for one of India’s most competitive examinations, conducted for recruitment to prestigious services, including the IAS, IPS and IFS. Security personnel and invigilators were deployed in large numbers at the centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Advertisement

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) began its services earlier than usual on select routes since 6 AM. Additional arrangements were made to help candidates reach their centres on time, especially in view of strict reporting schedules set by the UPSC.

Advertisement

The examination was being conducted in two sessions, with the General Studies paper held in the morning and the CSAT paper scheduled for the afternoon. Candidates were allowed entry only after verification of their admit cards and valid photo identity proof. Authorities also enforced strict restrictions on electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and smartwatches, inside the examination centre premises.

Outside many centres in Delhi, candidates were seen revising notes till the last minute while parents and guardians waited nearby as police personnel managed crowds and traffic movement around examination centres.

Advertisement

This year’s Civil Services Preliminary Examination has drawn significant attention due to reports that UPSC may introduce quicker access to provisional answer keys after the completion of the examination process. The move is being viewed as an important step towards greater transparency for candidates.

According to reports, more than eight lakh aspirants are appearing for the examination across the country this year, highlighting the continued popularity and competitiveness of the Civil Services Examination.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts