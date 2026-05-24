Union Public Service Commission Prelims 2026 held amid tight security

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on Sunday amid elaborate security measures and extensive arrangements across Delhi and several other cities in the country.

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Thousands of aspirants arrived at examination centres across the National Capital early in the morning to appear for one of India’s most competitive examinations, conducted for recruitment to prestigious services, including the IAS, IPS and IFS. Security personnel and invigilators were deployed in large numbers at the centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) began its services earlier than usual on select routes since 6 AM. Additional arrangements were made to help candidates reach their centres on time, especially in view of strict reporting schedules set by the UPSC.

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The examination was being conducted in two sessions, with the General Studies paper held in the morning and the CSAT paper scheduled for the afternoon. Candidates were allowed entry only after verification of their admit cards and valid photo identity proof. Authorities also enforced strict restrictions on electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and smartwatches, inside the examination centre premises.

Outside many centres in Delhi, candidates were seen revising notes till the last minute while parents and guardians waited nearby as police personnel managed crowds and traffic movement around examination centres.

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This year’s Civil Services Preliminary Examination has drawn significant attention due to reports that UPSC may introduce quicker access to provisional answer keys after the completion of the examination process. The move is being viewed as an important step towards greater transparency for candidates.

According to reports, more than eight lakh aspirants are appearing for the examination across the country this year, highlighting the continued popularity and competitiveness of the Civil Services Examination.