Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 13

As the nation geared up to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Sunday, the AAP has announced a nationwide campaign titled ‘Save the Constitution, Remove Dictatorship’. The initiative aims to mobilise citizens across 24 state capitals to pledge their commitment to upholding democratic values and combating perceived threats to constitutional principles.

AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai announced the campaign at a press conference on Saturday, stating, “The Modi-led BJP government is undermining the values of the Constitution. It is crucial for the people to unite against these actions to safeguard our democracy.”

Rai highlighted the significance of the campaign amid escalating concerns over the government’s alleged attempts to undermine democratic institutions.

Rai also expressed apprehensions regarding the BJP-led Central Government’s influence over constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission. He criticised the government’s handling of probe agencies, alleging dual standards in the enforcement of laws. “The ED, CBI and IT departments are following two sets of rules — one for the BJP and another for the rest of the people. This is an attack on democracy,” Rai claimed.

“Tomorrow, the AAP will celebrate this day across the nation. We will organise oath ceremonies to save the Constitution. We urge citizens to unite and fight against the dictators to save democracy and the Constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of resorting to desperate political tactics by launching the campaign on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

He questioned the sincerity of AAP leaders in upholding constitutional values, pointing out instances where he believes the party failed to respect the Constitution. “While Kejriwal and his associates are swearing by the Constitution today, why did they not pay attention to the respect of the Constitution when they were arbitrarily changing government policies by neglecting constitutional provisions and making arbitrary appointments to government positions?” he asked.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Democracy