Unity march to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary across Delhi

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with MY Bharat, has launched ‘Developed Bharat Padyatras’ across the country under the banner ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’. The nationwide campaign aims to honour Patel’s legacy of unity and nation-building while inspiring India’s youth to contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047.

Advertisement

At a press conference on Saturday, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said the campaign draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Nation Building through ‘Jan Bhagidari’” (public participation).

Advertisement

He said in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, three padyatras would be held on November 9, 17 and 22, covering different areas including Tri Nagar, Old Delhi’s historic markets and Shalimar Bagh. The events would feature youth participation, cultural programmes and cleanliness drives, with local leaders, trade associations and RWAs joining the initiative.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also announced that Unity Marches would be held in his constituency as part of the same campaign. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Bidhuri said the first march will take place on November 9 from Savitri Barat Ghar, Bandh Road, in Sangam Vihar. The next two marches are scheduled for November 16 and 23 in Mehrauli and Dwarka, respectively.

“These marches are an opportunity to remember and celebrate Vallabhbhai Patel’s efforts that united a fragmented India and created a united nation,” Bidhuri said, adding the grand national phase of the campaign would begin on November 26 (Constitution Day), when representatives from across India will embark on a 152-kilometre march from Karamsad, Sardar Patel’s birthplace, to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Advertisement

Both MPs urged citizens and youth organisations to actively participate in the campaign. Registrations for the Unity March are open on the MY Bharat portal (mybharat.gov.in).

As the country moves towards the centenary of Independence, the 'Sardar@150 Unity March’ seeks to revive the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, celebrating Patel’s enduring vision of a united, self-reliant and developed India.