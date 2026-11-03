Universities must generate new ideas through research: Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said India’s ancient knowledge traditions must be explored through research and fresh perspectives, emphasising that universities should go beyond imparting existing knowledge and contribute to generating new ideas.

“The future of our civilisation’s intellectual heritage depends upon the questions the younger generation is prepared to ask,” Gupta said while inaugurating Auditorium 2 at South Asian University and launching the book Vedas: Language of Life – From Sacred Sound to DNA-RNA, authored by Major General G D Bakshi, SM, VSM.

Advertisement

Gupta said universities were not merely institutions for imparting existing knowledge but spaces where knowledge was renewed and advanced. He said India’s ancient knowledge traditions should not be regarded merely as an inherited legacy but explored, researched and understood through fresh perspectives.

Advertisement

Congratulating the university and its Faculty of Arts, Media and Design on the inauguration of the auditorium, Gupta said it was more than just a physical structure, describing it as a place where ideas found expression.