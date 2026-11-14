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Home / Delhi / University of Delhi reconstitutes women panel, includes DUSU leaders

University of Delhi reconstitutes women panel, includes DUSU leaders

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
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In a move to strengthen the safety and security of women on campus, the University of Delhi (DU) has reconstituted its Committee for Women Safety and Security, inducting principals of prominent women’s colleges, university officials and representatives of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

The reconstituted committee will be chaired by Prof Geeta Sahare, Joint Proctor, while the Proctor will also serve as a member. The panel includes the principals of Hansraj College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, giving representation to institutions across the university.

Other members include Prof Pinki Sharma, Professor-in-Charge, LC-II; Atmoja Bose, Deputy Proctor (North Campus); Neetanjali Khari, Deputy Proctor (South Campus); DUSU president Yash Dabas; and secretary Riya Chhawdi. Assistant Librarian Girish Kumar has been appointed Member Secretary.

Explaining the rationale behind the reconstitution, DU Professor Manoj Kumar Singh told The Tribune that the move was intended to make the committee more inclusive and effective and was not linked to any specific incident. He also underlined the need for regular meetings and greater student participation to ensure that concerns related to women’s safety are addressed.

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“We have reconstituted the committee with a broader and more inclusive perspective, bringing together representatives from different colleges, including women’s colleges, and involving student representatives as well. There is no specific incident behind this reconstitution. The objective is to make the committee more representative and effective. We will hold monthly meetings to review issues, discuss areas of concern and identify measures for improvement. Merely forming a committee is not enough; we need to work consistently to achieve meaningful results. Student participation is particularly important, as their representatives can help us understand the concerns of students and make the committee more effective,” said DU Professor Manoj Kumar Singh.

The committee is expected to meet every month to review safety-related concerns, identify areas requiring intervention and discuss measures to improve the security environment for female students and employees across the university.

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