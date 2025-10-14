University student alleges sexual assault

A student at South Asian University, alleged sexual assault at the university, the police said on Monday.

A PCR call was received at the Maidangarhi police station around 3 pm on Sunday regarding an alleged sexual assault of a student.

The call was made by a person known to the victim. After receiving information, the police reached the university and initiated preliminary inquiries. The girl is undergoing counselling, officials said.

“As of now, she has not given any statement,” a senior police officer said, adding that further action would be taken once her statement is recorded.

Police teams are maintaining contact with the university authorities and are verifying the details of the incident.