Home / Delhi / Unnao rape survivor, mother manhandled

Unnao rape survivor, mother manhandled

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
The Delhi Police removed the survivor in the 2017 Unnao rape case, her mother, and activist Yogita Bhayana from India Gate while they were protesting.

The survivor and her mother have been protesting against the Delhi High Court’s judgement giving relief to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been convicted of the crime. Videos circulating on social media show the them being dragged and forcefully removed from the protest site by the police.

“We did not get justice. My daughter has been held captive. It seems they want to kill us. CRPF men took the girl and dropped me on the road. We will give up our lives. We were going to protest, but the CRPF men forcibly took her away. We were going to Mandi House to protest,” the mother told the media.

Sharing a video of the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote in a post on X, “Is such treatment of a gang rape survivor appropriate?

