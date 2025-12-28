Unnao rape victim, family protest at Jantar Mantar against suspension of Kuldeep Senger’s life sentence

The victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case, along with her family, and activists held a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the suspension of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger’s life sentence by the Delhi High Court in the case.

Demanding stricter accountability from authorities, the victim, who was present during the protest, said that her family should be provided more security.

“I’m requesting the chief minister to provide us security; these people are powerful. Please save your daughter,” she said. “My husband was expelled from his job, we are unemployed, where will we go?” she said.

The demonstrators raised slogans against what they described as undue leniency towards the convict, arguing that the action taken so far fell short of public expectations.

The mother of the victim said that they trust the Supreme Court and hope that justice will be delivered in this case.

“We were beaten up, our relatives were beaten up, fake cases were registered against our relatives; I request the government not to release him,” she said.

On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of Sengar till the pendency of his appeal, saying he has already served seven years and five months in prison, and had granted him conditional bail. He will, however, remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years’ imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim’s father and has not been granted bail in that case.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court order. According to the cause list, a three-judge vacation Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the matter.

Protesters from All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) also joined the protests on Sunday and claimed that the case had brought to light the influence of political power in criminal matters. They warned that any dilution of responsibility would undermine faith in the justice system.

“The Supreme Court must pay heed to the echoes of Jantar Mantar, that Kuldeep Singh Senger belongs in jail and ensure safety and justice to the survivor and her family,” AISA said in a statement.

The protesters called for transparent proceedings and firm action, insisting that accountability must extend to all those involved, regardless of status or connections.

A police source said a woman was removed from the protest site as she was trying to enter the area with a placard in support of Sengar.

She was removed from the protest site peacefully, the source said, adding that no scuffle-like situation was reported during the protest.

“The victim and her mother were sitting at the protest site. But they had some health issues. Medical attention was immediately provided to them. Teams are checking their health condition,” added the source.

Sengar (59) is a former four-time MLA from the Unnao region. He contested on BSP and SP tickets before joining the BJP in 2017 and winning from Bangermau.

Meanwhile, Sengar’s daughter has asked the people of Unnao to refrain from resorting to any kind of protest and said her family has complete faith in the judicial process.

In a post on X in Hindi late on Saturday night, Aishwarya Sengar said, “I humbly request all the people of Unnao to please refrain from resorting to any kind of protest. You are our family, and in this difficult time, we must not lose patience. We have complete faith in the judicial process. Your restraint and blessings give us strength.”