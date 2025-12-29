Unnao rape victim urges CM to provide security

Women activists, students and members of the civil society held a protest at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the suspension of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Women’s groups and student organisations joined the survivor and her family at the protest site, demanding justice, security and accountability. The protesters alleged that the move undermined faith in the justice system.

Addressing the gathering, the victim said her family continues to live in constant fear. “I am requesting the Chief Minister to provide us security. These people are powerful. Please save your daughter,” she said, adding that her husband had lost his job and the family had been left without support.

The survivor’s mother said “We were beaten, our relatives were attacked, and false cases were registered against us. I request the government not to release him,” she said, adding that they still had faith in the judiciary and hoped justice would prevail.

Activists from the All-India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) and the All-India Students’ Association (AISA) also joined the protest, alleging that the case exposed the deep nexus between political power and the criminal justice system.

In a statement, AISA said the protest was a reminder that “justice cannot be compromised for political convenience” and urged the Supreme Court to intervene to ensure the safety of the survivor and her family.

JNUSU president Aditi, who took part in the demonstration, accused the government of shielding perpetrators of sexual violence. “From Hathras to Unnao, we see the same pattern, rapists being protected while survivors are silenced, threatened and attacked,” she said, demanding the immediate cancellation of Sengar’s bail.

JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish also criticised the authorities, stating that survivors are forced to struggle endlessly for justice while those in power remain untouched.