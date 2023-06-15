Unruly drivers to face action, police launch campaign

PTI

Noida, June 14

The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday launched the second round of a special fortnight-long campaign to check accidents and tighten the noose around unruly drivers on the roads of Noida and Greater Noida, officials said. The first phase of the ‘Discipline on the Road’ campaign was launched on April 28 and during the period a total of 58,685 challans were issued by the police.

The drive would focus on effectively curbing road accidents which showed an increase in 2022 as compared to 2021, the police said in a statement, noting that the directions for such a campaign came from UP Police headquarters.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, witnessed 368 deaths in road crashes in 2021, 437 in 2022 while the number of fatalities till June 2023 was 143, according to official figures.

At the onset of the campaign, DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav on Wednesday held a meeting with department officers and personnel and directed that there should be no illegal recovery during the campaign, according to the statement.

“Policemen were also told not to misbehave with anyone, do their work with decency and firmness,” the statement read.