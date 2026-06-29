UNSW gets UGC approval to launch Bengaluru campus, classes to begin in August 2026

In a significant boost to the India Australia higher education partnership, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney has received the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Letter of Approval to establish its first international campus in India.

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The Bengaluru campus will commence academic sessions in August 2026, making UNSW one of the first leading Australian universities to begin operations under India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework for foreign universities.

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The campus, located at Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru, will initially offer undergraduate programmes in Business, Computer Science and Data Science, along with a postgraduate programme in Cyber Security. Students enrolled on the campus will receive an education aligned with the academic standards of UNSW Sydney while benefiting from industry engagement opportunities in one of India’s leading technology hubs.

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The approval marks a major milestone for UNSW’s expansion into India and reinforces the growing collaboration between Australia and India in higher education, research and innovation.

Welcoming the approval, UNSW Vice-Chancellor and president Professor Attila Brungs said, “Receiving the Letter of Approval from the UGC is an important milestone for UNSW Bengaluru and reflects our long-term commitment to India. Guided by UNSW’s 10-year strategy, ‘Progress for All’, we are proud to bring UNSW’s globally recognised education model closer to Indian students while contributing to deeper academic and research collaboration between Australia and India.”

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Highlighting Bengaluru’s importance as an innovation hub, he added, “Bengaluru’s position as a global technology and innovation hub makes it an ideal location for our first campus in India. Through strong industry integration, future focused programs and global academic standards, we aim to prepare students for the rapidly evolving workforce and careers of the future.”

The university said the campus has been strategically established within Embassy Manyata Business Park, home to more than 60 multinational and Fortune 500 companies, offering students access to internships, industry projects and networking opportunities.

Professor Sarah Maddison, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education & Student Experience), said the Bengaluru campus would provide students with a globally connected learning environment.

“At UNSW Bengaluru, students will benefit from a globally connected learning experience that combines academic rigour with practical learning, interdisciplinary thinking and a strong focus on driving impact for our graduates and their communities.”

She further said, “In addition to academic excellence, UNSW Bengaluru will offer a supportive and inclusive campus environment, centred on student empowerment, wellbeing and engagement and career readiness.”

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green also welcomed the development, saying, “The approval of UNSW Bengaluru by the Indian government is further endorsement of the quality of Australian education. It reflects the growing strength of the Australia-India education relationship and the shared commitment of both countries towards advancing research, innovation and talent development.”

With classes scheduled to begin in August 2026, the Bengaluru campus represents a significant step in expanding access to globally recognised education in India while strengthening academic collaboration, research partnerships and industry engagement between the two countries.