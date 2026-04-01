UP Govt forms panel to address workers’ issues after violence

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday constituted a panel to address the issues arising out of the factory workers’ protest in Noida and to ensure coordination with all stakeholders, officials said.

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The move comes after a demonstration by factory workers in Noida demanding a wage hike turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone pelting reported across several areas.

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The committee will discuss the interests of workers with stakeholders. The Industrial Development Commissioner will be the chairman of the committee, while the Additional Chief Secretary (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and the Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment) will be its members. The committee also includes five representatives from labour organisations and three from entrepreneur association

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Violence was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60, where vehicles were torched, property vandalised and stones pelted, according to the police.

The protests disrupted traffic during the morning rush hour, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on roads leading to Delhi. Long queues of vehicles stretching several kilometres were reported at the Delhi-Noida border.

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A large number of workers from various industrial units had gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for salary revision, raising slogans during the demonstration, officials said.

Similar protests were reported from Sector 62 and Sector 84, including at a Motherson company unit, with demonstrators also blocking National Highway 9. The situation escalated as some protesters resorted to vandalism, stone pelting and setting vehicles on fire.

The authorities said adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. Senior police and administrative officials remain on the ground to monitor the situation, while additional forces have been deployed to restore order.

“The situation is under control and being continuously monitored. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order,” the police said.

Traffic disruptions were reported across multiple areas, with severe congestion in Sector 62, Phase 2 and along the DND Flyway. Several commuters reported delays exceeding an hour, with some taking more than an hour to cover the four-km Film City-Mayamaya stretch.

Traffic personnel were deployed at key points and diversions introduced, but congestion persisted, prompting commuters to seek urgent intervention.

“Entire stretch of Noida 62 towards Sector 51 has been in traffic. No traffic police available and not sure why such huge traffic jam. Need quick support to decongest this route, we are office-goers,” said a user while tagging the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Govt stands with workers: UP CM Yogi

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, Our government stands with the workers, will provide security to entrepreneurs and also offer protection to every worker. Beware of those who create industrial unrest, do not let them succeed."

Protest fuelled by BJP’s one-sided policy: Akhilesh

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, “The agitation in Noida over demand for salary increase is fuelled by the BJP Government's one-sided policy, which nurtures capitalists but exploits ordinary working employees and salaried laborers-workers. BJP-aligned fundraising capitalists keep getting their ATMs filled with cash, but when it comes to workers' and laborers' salaries, their ATMs are empty. In this era of runaway inflation, how difficult it is to run a household on a meager salary—only someone with a family can truly understand that. Salaried workers say today: We don't want BJP."