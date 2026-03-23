UP man arrested for graffiti in Punjab, tied to Pak-based terror network

A man, who was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, was arrested for executing graffiti marked “TTH” at multiple locations in Talwara, Hoshiarpur in Punjab. The operation, orchestrated by Bhatti's handlers in Pakistan, was uncovered by Delhi Police.

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The accused, identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Harman, hails from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya stated Harman had been in direct communication with Bhatti and his foreign associates via social media platforms. The DCP said cops recovered incriminating chats, along with photos and videos related to the activities of the terror module, from his mobile phone seized during the operation.

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The officer revealed the operation was part of a broader surveillance on Pakistan-based handlers suspected of planning terror activities in India. Through this investigation, Harman’s role in executing the graffiti campaign came to light. He was reportedly acting on instructions from his handlers, marking “TTH” at various spots in Talwara, Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Further investigations revealed Harman’s connection to a firing incident at Kashmiri Gate in Delhi, which his associates allegedly claimed responsibility for. One of Bhatti’s Pakistan-based associates had reportedly taken to social media to boast about the incident.

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According to the police, the terror network operates through a structured system managed remotely by handlers in Pakistan. Young individuals in India are reportedly targeted through social media, enticed by promises of money, influence and a lavish lifestyle. These recruits are initially tasked with low-risk activities such as reconnaissance, logistics and graffiti before being pushed towards more violent actions, including grenade attacks and shootings.

During questioning, Harman admitted to being instructed to recruit others for similar graffiti activities in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. He was also tasked with recording and sharing videos of these acts as proof of compliance.

Iinvestigation revealed Harman had been in touch with other operatives, including an India-based accomplice named Anas, who allegedly assisted with logistics. The handlers promised recruits financial incentives and even relocation abroad once their tasks were completed successfully.

Police officials stated Harman had been recently directed to conduct additional graffiti campaigns and was reportedly being groomed for a grenade attack on a police outpost in Rampur. However, his arrest has put a stop to these plans.