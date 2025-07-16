UP man held for murder

The police have arrested a person for killing a 67-year-old man by hitting him on the head with an iron rod following an argument in Gurugram. An FIR was registered at the Sector 10 A police station.

According to the police, the Sector-9A police station received information from the Civil Hospital on June 29 that a person had been admitted to the hospital with a head injury. When the police reached the spot, it was found that the injured had been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he was not fit for statement.

The victim’s son, Ashok, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, filed a complaint with the police, stating that his father had gone out for a walk when a young man passed by on a motorcycle in a very fast speed. When his father objected to it, an argument broke out between the two, the bike rider hit his father on the head with an iron rod and fled from the spot. An FIR was registered and the police started an investigation. In the meantime, on July 12, the injured Ashok died in hospital during treatment and police added a section of murder in the FIR.

“Now, the police team arrested the accused, who has been identified as Firoz Ahamad (25), a native of Bijnor in UP. He confessed to having committed the crime. We took the accused on two days’ police remand after he was produced in a city court on Tuesday and are questioning him,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police. — OC