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Home / Delhi / UP MP Chandrashekhar visits Jantar Mantar, extends support to CJP founder Dipke

UP MP Chandrashekhar visits Jantar Mantar, extends support to CJP founder Dipke

Dipke continues his hunger strike for the second day on Sunday after Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:03 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad interacts with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson and others during a protest organised by CJP demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi early Sunday. Image credit/PTI
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Uttar Pradesh MP Chandrashekhar Azad, who represents the Nagina Log Sabha constituency, visited Jantar Mantar at 2:30 am on Sunday, a day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

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The Uttar Pradesh MP arrived with a team of around 50 supporters to ensure that Delhi Police did not detain Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in a manner similar to Wangchuk.

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Speaking to The Tribune, one of his supporter informed that he was here to ensure that Delhi Police doesn’t detains Dipke like Wangchuk.

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Addressing supporters at the protest site, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka urged people to remain at Jantar Mantar until the morning.

“I request you to stay till 9 am. After that, Jantar Mantar will see a crowd that no police would dare to touch,” Ranka said.

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He also criticised the Delhi Police, saying, “Why don’t you guys come in uniform? Be courageous enough to wear your uniform and show us your faces.”

Dipke continued his hunger strike for the second day on Sunday after Wangchuk, who had been on fast for more than 20 days, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

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