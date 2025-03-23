UP native gets life term for murder in Gurugram

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jagdeep Singh sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a murder case.

According to the police, it was on November 11 in 2021 when a police team found the body of a 34-year-old man from the Sector 37-C area. Later, the deceased was identified as Arun Kumar Singh, a native of Samastipur district in Bihar. He lived with family in a rented accommodation in the Saraswati enclave in Gurugram.

According to the complaint filed by Sombir, a resident of Kharhar village in Jhajjar district, he ran a medical store in Gadoli village where Ashok Kumar (45), a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was working at his store. He was going on a scooty in the late evening on November 11, but did not return.

“In the late night, Rinki, wife of the victim, made a phone call to me and said her husband was murdered by my worker Ashok Kumar, who lived in the same rented house of Arun Kumar Singh. She said she received a call from Ashok who said that he had killed her husband Arun Kumar Singh by throwing a stone at him because Arun Kumar Singh was abusing and fighting,” Sombir had said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 10-A police station. While investigating, the police team on November 14 in 2021, arrested the accused from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was identified as Sandeep, alias Pintu, a native of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, who had brought the driving licence and Aadhaar card of his uncle’s son Ashok without informing him and with the help of his driving licence and Aadhaar card, he was living in Gurugram as Ashok.

During interrogation, it was also revealed that dozens of cases including Gunda Act and theft were registered against the accused Sandeep, alias Pintu, in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and he was also lodged in jail for four years from the year 2015. To hide his old criminal record, he was living in Gurugram as Ashok.

“On the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jagdeep Singh on Friday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35,000,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police. — OC