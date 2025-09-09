DT
Home / Delhi / UP native held for stealing urn worth Rs 1 cr

UP native held for stealing urn worth Rs 1 cr

Stolen items, cash recovered from him
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A CCTV footage shows the accused walking out with a bag, apparently containing the kalash (right) on his shoulder. File
A 50-year-old man was arrested from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, for stealing a gold and gemstone-studded urn worth Rs 1 crore during a religious ceremony held near Red Fort in Central Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Bhushan Verma, a resident of Vaishali Enclave, Hapur (UP).

The police conducted a raid in Hapur on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 and arrested the accused. They also recovered a golden “jhari” weighing around 725 grams, around 100 grams of melted gold linked to other stolen articles and Rs 10,400 in cash.

The incident took place during a Jain religious ceremony at the 15 August Park here on September 3. The accused stole a “jhari” (large kalash), a “jag” and a “bariyal” from the venue.

After the incident, the police registered a case and initiated investigation.

The police said Verma, who posed as a priest to gain entry to the ceremony, conducted recce before committing the theft. He was not carrying any mobile phone during the theft to avoid digital trail.

“Two of the stolen gold articles had already been melted to destroy the evidence,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The DCP said the accused was a habitual offender with a history of theft. In 2016, he was caught red-handed while stealing wallets at BLK Hospital near Karol Bagh in Central Delhi.

The cop said raids were underway in Hapur, Ghaziabad, and other areas to trace the jeweller who received the melted gold and identify other accomplices, if any.

