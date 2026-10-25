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Home / Delhi / UP win WWF-India’s Wild Wisdom Global Challenge

UP win WWF-India’s Wild Wisdom Global Challenge

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:43 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Team Uttar Pradesh from Sunbeam English School won the North Zone zonal round of WWF-India’s Wild Wisdom Global Challenge (WWGC) 2026 on Friday, with teams from eight states and Union Territories competing in the wildlife quiz.

The team comprised Sharanyo Dolai and Aarush Singh. Team Himachal Pradesh from Kasauli International School, represented by Puranjay Garg and Ishaanveer Singh, secured the second rank, while Team Chandigarh from Sacred Heart School, represented by Prisha Sharma and Aaradhya Rana, finished third.

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This year, the challenge recorded more than 7 lakh student registrations across India, reflecting the growing reach of environmental education among young people.

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The North Zone round brought together state champion teams from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The competition followed multiple rounds, with teams being eliminated until the top four competed in the final round.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO of WWF-India, said the quiz had emerged as a major platform for environmental learning, highlighting the growing interest in nature and conservation among students.

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He urged participants to remain curious and use their knowledge to contribute to conservation efforts. Emphasising the importance of marine ecosystems, Singh highlighted the oceans’ influence on everyday life and cautioned against threats such as plastic pollution and climate change.

Open to students in Grades 6 to 9, the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge uses quizzes, interactive resources and expert-led sessions to encourage curiosity about nature and inspire young people to take meaningful action for the planet.

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