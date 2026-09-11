DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Upgraded Traffic Police website launched

Upgraded Traffic Police website launched

Features: Location mark for towed vehicles, QR code to pay challans

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
L-G Delhi with other officials at a meeting in Delhi.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday launched the upgraded website of the Delhi Traffic Police, providing residents with a simpler, more interactive, informative, accessible and secure way to access traffic-related information and services online.

Advertisement

Designed around the everyday needs of commuters, the revamped website is user-friendly and can be accessed on mobile phones easily. It facilitates people to conveniently access information and services through mobile phones, tablets and other devices.

The website enables any citizen to not only access and become aware of the challans issued against his / her vehicle by keying in the vehicle number but also gives the option of paying the amount pertaining to the challan through a QR code.

Advertisement

The key focus of the upgrade is to make routine interactions with the Traffic Police easier. For instance, citizens whose vehicles have been towed can access relevant vehicle information and locate the towing location concerned online, reducing the need for multiple enquiries.

The website has also been developed as a future-ready platform, allowing new services and citizen-focused initiatives of the Delhi Traffic Police to be added as these are introduced. Enhanced cyber security measures have been incorporated to provide a safe and reliable digital interface.

The website offers features to the users that enable them to find out the best route and the congestion status of roads. It also provides an interactive link where the user can understand the meaning of various road signage and road markings, making it easier for them to comply with the same.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts