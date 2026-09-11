Upgraded Traffic Police website launched

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Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday launched the upgraded website of the Delhi Traffic Police, providing residents with a simpler, more interactive, informative, accessible and secure way to access traffic-related information and services online.

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Designed around the everyday needs of commuters, the revamped website is user-friendly and can be accessed on mobile phones easily. It facilitates people to conveniently access information and services through mobile phones, tablets and other devices.

The website enables any citizen to not only access and become aware of the challans issued against his / her vehicle by keying in the vehicle number but also gives the option of paying the amount pertaining to the challan through a QR code.

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The key focus of the upgrade is to make routine interactions with the Traffic Police easier. For instance, citizens whose vehicles have been towed can access relevant vehicle information and locate the towing location concerned online, reducing the need for multiple enquiries.

The website has also been developed as a future-ready platform, allowing new services and citizen-focused initiatives of the Delhi Traffic Police to be added as these are introduced. Enhanced cyber security measures have been incorporated to provide a safe and reliable digital interface.

The website offers features to the users that enable them to find out the best route and the congestion status of roads. It also provides an interactive link where the user can understand the meaning of various road signage and road markings, making it easier for them to comply with the same.