Uproar over E20 fuel, civic issues derails MC session

Proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House were disrupted on Thursday following a heated confrontation between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both sides blaming each other for the adjournment and accusing the other of neglecting issues of public concern.

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The BJP-led civic administration alleged that AAP councillors disrupted a scheduled discussion on the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, as well as water-borne diseases. Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the House was expected to deliberate on public health measures, but the Opposition prevented the discussion by creating disruptions.

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The Mayor claimed that AAP frequently raises issues outside the MCD's jurisdiction while avoiding debates on civic matters that directly affect Delhi residents. He said the corporation's preventive measures had led to a decline in dengue cases this year and alleged that AAP was unwilling to engage in a constructive discussion on strengthening disease-control strategies.

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The AAP, however, said its protest was aimed at highlighting the Centre's E20 ethanol-blended petrol policy and the issue of waterlogging across Delhi. Leader of the Opposition Ankush Narang questioned whether all vehicles were compatible with E20 fuel and sought clarity on who would be held responsible if vehicles were damaged. He also accused the BJP of avoiding a discussion on waterlogging and alleged that the House was adjourned shortly after the issue was raised.

AAP leaders Praveen Kumar and Preeti Dogra alleged that the BJP routinely avoids debates on issues affecting the public and claimed that the ethanol-blended fuel policy was placing an economic burden on middle-class vehicle owners. The party also announced its support for a larger protest against the E20 policy scheduled for August 1.

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Despite the disruption, the Mayor said the House cleared several civic proposals, including the removal of two defunct garbage transfer stations and an unused public toilet in Janakpuri to improve sanitation and traffic management.

The Mayor also said he had directed the MCD Commissioner to take action against illegal raw and cooked meat shops operating along Kanwar Yatra routes and near Kanwar camps, saying the move was intended to respect the religious sentiments of devotees and ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

He further announced that the MCD signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to scientifically process and dispose of 800 metric tonnes of fresh municipal solid waste daily, describing it as a significant step towards improving Delhi's waste management.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of the Party in MCD Nazia Danish criticised both the BJP and AAP, alleging that political confrontation derailed the House proceedings. She said an important discussion on water-borne diseases could not take place because of the disruption and accused both parties of allowing political confrontation to overshadow public interest.