UPSC aspirant nabbed for hoax bomb threat call to ex-roommate in Delhi

A 23-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call claiming links with a Lahore-based organisation and threatening blasts in Delhi, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Suraj Verma, allegedly made the call to his former roommate in Mukherjee Nagar on October 27 using a landline phone and modulating his voice to create the impression of a cross-border terror threat.

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He was apprehended within 48 hours following technical surveillance and coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

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According to the police, the complainant, Suman Kumar, a native of Bihar, was preparing for civil services examinations and living in Indra Vikas Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, with his roommate, Rohit Kumar. On the night of October 27, Rohit received a call from an unidentified landline number.

The caller allegedly claimed that an organisation based in Lahore, Pakistan, had been monitoring them and had selected them to carry out bomb blasts in Delhi. When the complainant claimed that his father was a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government, the caller allegedly made derogatory political remarks before disconnecting.

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The students subsequently alerted the police through the emergency helpline 112. An FIR was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station on October 29 under Sections 353(1)(b) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During investigation, the police traced the landline number to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A team subsequently conducted a raid with the assistance of the local police and apprehended Verma.