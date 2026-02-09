Urban development minister meets dead biker family, assures strict action support

Advertisement

The minister met the bereaved family members and expressed his deep condolences to them, calling the incident “extremely painful, unbearable, and has shaken society at large”.

During the visit, Sood assured the family that the Delhi Government stands firmly with them in this difficult time. Emphasising the government’s commitment, he said, “The Delhi Government will provide all possible assistance to the victim’s family.” He further assured that the matter is being treated with utmost sensitivity and seriousness.

The Urban Development Minister stated that the Janakpuri incident is not being viewed as a routine accident but as a grave issue linked to suspected administrative negligence. He made it clear that accountability will be fixed after a comprehensive probe. “Those responsible for the incident will not be spared; stringent action and punishment will be ensured,” Sood said.

On behalf of the Delhi Government, instructions have been issued to conduct a thorough investigation covering all aspects of the incident. The minister asserted that if negligence or dereliction of duty is found at any level, strictest possible action will be taken against those found guilty.

Reiterating the government’s priority, Sood said public safety remains paramount and no laxity will be tolerated in matters related to public infrastructure. He added that to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, strict guidelines are being issued to the departments concerned and monitoring mechanisms will be further strengthened.

The minister also stated that lessons will be drawn from the incident and necessary systemic reforms will be introduced to ensure that there is no compromise with the life and safety of Delhi’s citizens.