Urges women voters to vote for AAP in LS polls

New Delhi, March 9
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to give Rs 1,000 to all women above 18 years will make them financially independent and urged them to vote in large numbers for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal was addressing at a townhall event here organised to interact with the women following the scheme presented in the 2024-25 budget outlay of the AAP-led Delhi government.
Highlighting the importance of the scheme, Kejriwal said it would make the women empowered in the truest sense and stated that every eligible women even from the same family can avail the benefit of the scheme.
Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Kejriwal said, “They (BJP) say this scheme will spoil women. They say Kejriwal is wasting the money by giving Rs 1,000 to every women in the city. I ask them when you waived off big loans of a lot of people, weren’t they spoilt?”
The CM urged the women voters to vote for the AAP in the General Election.
“It is your responsibility now to convince your husbands, brothers, fathers and other people in the locality to vote for the person who is working for their benefit,” Kejriwal said.
