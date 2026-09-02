Uttarakhand ‘purification’ row: Congress holds protests across Delhi over FIR against Rahul

Thousands of Congress workers staged demonstrations across all organisational districts of Delhi on Tuesday to protest the FIR registered against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in connection with his demand for action over an alleged caste-based insult to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Uttarakhand.

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The protests were led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav, who said the party would intensify its agitation until those responsible for the alleged insult to Kharge were brought to book.

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Yadav alleged that BJP-RSS workers had carried out a “purification” ritual at a venue in Uttarakhand after Kharge addressed a public rally there. He criticised the Uttarakhand Police for allegedly registering an FIR against Gandhi after he demanded action against those responsible. “Instead of taking action against the goons of BJP-RSS, the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi on the complaint of a private person exposes the fear and casteist mindset of the BJP,” Yadav said.

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Yadav added that the Congress would continue its protests against what he described as an attack on constitutional values and social justice. “We will not rest until the real culprits of the insult to Kharge ji are punished, and this frivolous FIR against Rahul ji is thrown in the dustbin,” he said.

Separately, Congress national spokesperson and former MP Udit Raj led a protest outside the RSS headquarters at Keshav Kunj. During the demonstration, protesters burnt copies of the Manusmriti and an RSS uniform, and raised slogans asserting that the country would be governed by the Constitution and not the Manusmriti.

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Raj alleged that the FIR against Gandhi was an attempt to suppress democratic dissent and said the alleged caste-based insult to Kharge was an affront to the Dalit community and the constitutional values of equality, dignity and social justice.

He and several other protesters were detained by the police and taken to the Paharganj police station.