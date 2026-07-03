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Home / Delhi / Vacant attendant post worries parents of kids with special needs

Vacant attendant post worries parents of kids with special needs

Principal says staff transfers not in school’s control

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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A vacant care attendant’s post at Dr B R Ambedkar CM Shri School in Dwarka’s Sector 22 has raised concerns among parents of Children with Special Needs (CWSN), who say that the absence of a trained caregiver could affect the students’ learning and emotional well-being.

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Parents have sought the reinstatement of care attendant Nisha, who was recently transferred after serving at the school for nearly five years. The school, however, said it has requested the Education Department to appoint a replacement and expected a new attendant by the end of this week.

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In a representation to the principal, parents said Nisha had developed a deep understanding of each child’s needs, routines and behaviour. They said her transfer, following the transfer of special educator Kiran, has deprived CWSN students of the continuity of care they depend on. “For children who cannot always articulate what they feel, Nisha’s ability to understand them without words is not a convenience. It is a lifeline,” the parents said.

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They also cited the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, saying children with disabilities require a stable and supportive learning environment. They demanded that Nisha’s transfer be cancelled, repeated transfers of staff working with CWSN students be reviewed, and a structured transition policy be introduced for future transfers.

School principal Jaya Shree said staff transfers are decided by the Education Department and are beyond the control of school. “Our immediate requirement is an attendant, and we have already requested the department to appoint a replacement so that students are not affected,” she told The Tribune.

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She said the school had recently met the district coordinator, who assured them that an attendant would be posted by the end of the week. Until then, the duties are being shared by an SGT and the school’s aya.

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