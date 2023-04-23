Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a person to death and robbing him in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. According to them, the accused Pradeep Mishra is a vagabond and a drug addict.

The victim, Varun (27), a resident of Sonia Vihar, was stabbed multiple times near Khajuri Khas Chowk on April 13 while buying fruits for his ailing sister. He died in a hospital a couple of hours later, the police said.

Before his death, Varun had told the police that Mishra attacked him from behind. When he was being rushed to a hospital, his wallet was missing, a police officer said.