Vande Mataram to ‘dimagi Naxal’ row: Political vitriol headlines Independence Day too

Bitter political vitriol that marked the just-concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament headlined the 80th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday too.

Advertisement

While the ruling dispensation called out top Congress brass for displaying visible discomfort when Vande Mataram in full was rendered for the first time at AICC headquarters in Delhi, opposition veterans questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new provocative phrase “dimaagi naxals” that replaces the previous one “urban naxals”.

Advertisement

Both controversies raged simultaneously as principal rivals slugged it out even on a milestone occasion as Independence Day.

Advertisement

While social media armies across the political aisle kept at the task of amplifying contesting narratives, old timers in both parties privately wondered if bickering was so necessary even on a day that should ideally only define unity and reconciliation.

“The question this disturbing trend of relentless political slugfests begs is — have Indian politicians lost the ability for civil dissent and dialogue?” asked a senior Sangh Parivar leader, reminiscing the Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh days when political adversaries were not enemies and niceties extended beyond the chambers of Parliament.

Advertisement

The leader lamented at political divides running so deep that even handshakes and exchange of basic courtesies between ideological adversaries seem impossible.

The evident reference was to leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues skipping the customary tea Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hosted at the end of the Monsoon Session with PM Modi and senior cabinet ministers in attendance. Three main opposition parties – Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress – completely snubbed the Speaker’s invitation, though DMK’s K Kanimozhi came.

On Congress side too, sections within lamented the “needlessness of a controversy around Vande Mataram’s rendition on Independence Day.”

“The party which served as a principal political vehicle in steering India’s independence should know better,” said a Congress old-timer, adding that the shared national legacy of Vande Mataram was after all first glorified on a Congress stage.

This song of resistance to colonial rule was sung for the first time by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta, much before it was adopted as India’s National Song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950.

Parliamentary debates reveal that the Constituent Assembly was unanimous in adopting both Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram as National symbols, signaling their power for national unification.

Addressing the Assembly on January 24, 1950, would-be President Rajendra Prasad said: “The composition consisting of the words and music known as Jana Gana Mana is the National Anthem of India, subject to such alterations in the words as the Government may authorise as occasion arises; and the song Vande Mataram, which has played a historic part in the struggle for Indian freedom, shall be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana and shall have equal status with it. (Applause). I hope this will satisfy the Members.”

Aside from the Vande Mataram row, the controversy engendered by PM Modi’s “dimaagi naxal” remarks also dominated air waves all day yesterday. Reactions were as strong as the provocation.

Cockroach Janta Party was the first to slam the reference with spokesperson Saurav Das asking the PM how he could “brand educated young people naxals for asking questions.”

“Sheer arrogance...sheer incompetence…the bells are ringing, the awakening is here,” the CJP representative said after the PM exhorted citizens to “identify and isolate those in urban areas who provide intellectual fodder to naxals.” The core of PM’s message was – while armed naxals have been eliminated, sympathizers of the movement still thrive across India’s urban segments and institutions.

Irked by the latest description that replaces the previous “urban naxals”, Congress veteran and former finance minister P Chidambaram went to the extent of calling himself a “proud dimaagi naxal”. Several others took to social media to question the prime minister for seeking to “isolate dissenters.”

All in all, the 80th Independence Day saw more sparring than solidarity— clearly the reverse of what the nation would have liked to see on a day that dawned in 1947 after a prolonged spell of darkness and despair.