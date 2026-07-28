Varsity advisories against CJP protests trigger campus debate

With the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) preparing for another round of protests in the Capital, Delhi’s university campuses have found themselves divided - not just over the movement itself, but also advisories issued by institutions asking students to stay away from the demonstrations.

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The advisories, issued by several universities citing safety concerns and possible disruptions, have sparked conversations in classrooms, canteens and hostel corridors.

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For many students, the debate has shifted beyond the protest to larger questions of campus autonomy, freedom of expression and the role of universities in a democracy.

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Some students argue that universities should encourage independent thinking rather than discourage participation in peaceful public demonstrations.

“A university should trust its students to make their own decisions,” said Abhinav, a JNU postgraduate student. “If a protest is peaceful, students should be free to decide whether they want to participate. Advisories like these make it seem as if expressing an opinion is something to be avoided,” he said.

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Suraj Chaudhary, a Delhi University student, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We’re taught about constitutional rights in classrooms, but when students want to exercise those rights peacefully, they’re advised to stay away. That sends a mixed message.”

However, many students support the administration’s approach, arguing that campuses should remain focused on academics and student safety.

“Most of us are here to study,” said a commerce student from Ramjas College. “Large protests often lead to traffic restrictions, heavy police deployment and class disruptions. If the university is asking us to stay safe, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he said.

Mohit Rajure, a postgraduate student, said, “Not every issue has to turn into a campus mobilisation. People who want to protest can do so, but academic schedules shouldn’t suffer because of it. Universities have a responsibility to ensure classes continue normally.”

With the CJP preparing for another round of protests, discussions across Delhi’s campuses remain intense. While university administrations insist the advisories are precautionary measures aimed at student welfare, many students see them as raising a larger question - should universities simply provide education, or also serve as spaces where young people actively engage with public life?

For now, Delhi’s campuses remain split, reflecting a wider debate over the balance between safety, academic continuity and the right to peaceful expression.