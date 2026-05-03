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Home / Delhi / Varsity hosts lecture on international operational law

Varsity hosts lecture on international operational law

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Saturday organised a guest lecture on international operational law on its Dwarka campus, focusing on the evolving nature of modern conflict and legal frameworks governing it.

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The session, held at the Moot Court Hall, was organised by the Centralised Placement and Career Guidance Cell (CPCGC), in collaboration with the Cell for International Law and Governance (CILG), University School of Law and Legal Studies (USLLS), and Fateh Education.

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The lecture was delivered by Aurel Sari, Professor at the University of Exeter, who shared insights on the application of the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC) in contemporary scenarios, including hybrid warfare and emerging security challenges.

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The event saw active participation from students, research scholars and faculty members, fostering an engaging discussion on key issues in international law.

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