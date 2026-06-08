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Home / Delhi / Varsity tightens security with frisking, bag checks on campus

Varsity tightens security with frisking, bag checks on campus

Violation may lead to disciplinary action

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:03 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The South Asian University (SAU) has introduced stricter security measures on its campus, allowing security personnel to frisk students and inspect bags and personal belongings as part of an effort to enhance campus safety.

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In a notification issued on June 2, the university said the measures were being implemented following repeated instances of prohibited items and substances being found on campus. Security checks may be conducted at entry and exit points as well as at other locations within the university premises whenever required.

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The notification stated that students were expected to cooperate with security personnel during inspections. Refusal to comply with security procedures, obstructing security staff, or engaging in misconduct during checks could attract disciplinary action under the university’s code of conduct. Depending on the severity of the violation, penalties may include suspension or expulsion.

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SAU has also reiterated its ban on narcotic substances, alcohol, weapons, explosives and other hazardous materials on campus. Students have been directed to carry their university identity cards at all times and present them when asked by authorised personnel.

The university said the measures have been introduced to ensure the safety and security of the campus community and maintain a secure academic environment. It also reserved the right to introduce additional security arrangements in the future if necessary.

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University officials approached by the newspaper did not respond.

The move comes amid continuing discussions around security and privacy on university campuses.

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