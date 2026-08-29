‘Vayo Anand’ scheme to give senior citizens recreational spaces

The Delhi Government is set to launch the “Vayo Anand” scheme to provide senior citizens with dedicated recreational spaces where they can socialise, pursue leisure activities and participate in health and wellness programmes.

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Under the scheme, recreational centres will offer facilities ranging from indoor games such as carrom and ludo to yoga, meditation, health and fitness classes, along with newspapers, magazines, books, televisions and computers. The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh annually, or Rs 20,000 per month to eligible organisations running such centres.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Ensuring dignity, an active lifestyle and social engagement for senior citizens is the priority of our government.”

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The scheme aims to create a safe and convenient space close to the homes of senior citizens, allowing them to interact with people from their age group and remain socially active.

Centres to offer yoga, games and medical camps

The recreational centres will organise yoga and meditation classes, besides indoor and outdoor games. Activities such as outdoor tours, storytelling sessions, painting, craft and pottery, nutritional counselling and health and fitness classes will also be conducted.

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The centres will also organise celebrations on occasions like International Yoga Day, Senior Citizens Day and national festivals, with at least five to six such programmes planned every year.

To support the health needs of senior citizens, monthly medical camps and first-aid kits will be available at the centres.

Centres to operate from 7 am to 8 pm

The centres will remain open for at least five days a week and a minimum of seven hours a day, between 7 am and 8 pm. They will be required to have adequate ventilation and toilet facilities. Preference will be given to centres located on the ground floor or in buildings with lifts, keeping the accessibility needs of senior citizens in mind. Special priority will also be given to programmes for women, persons with disabilities and transgender senior citizens.

The centres will maintain contact with nearby police stations and hospitals to ensure quick assistance during emergencies. Each recreational centre will be required to have at least 200 members aged 60 or above.

Rs 20,000 monthly assistance for eligible centres

Under the scheme, eligible recreational centres will receive Rs 20,000 per month, amounting to Rs 2.40 lakh in a financial year. The assistance will be released in two equal half yearly instalments.

The scheme will cover centres serving senior citizens aged 60 and above and operating in Delhi from community spaces. Centres run through the RWAs, CGHS and community spaces such as chaupals may also be covered. The operators will be required to ensure that the prescribed facilities and arrangements are made available to senior citizens. The Delhi Government said the scheme is aimed at helping senior citizens stay connected, reduce loneliness and maintain an active social life while providing them with a dignified and healthy environment.