Vehicular emissions lead to rise in nitrogen dioxide levels: Experts

Vehicular emissions lead to rise in nitrogen dioxide levels: Experts

Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:16 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Picture for representation. File
As Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) clocked 404 on Thursday, one of the major pollutants nitrogen dioxide (NO2) has surged twice the prescribed limit at multiple locations in the national capital.

While particulate matter 2.5 and 10 have been dominant pollutants in the lndo-Gangetic plain, experts point out that vehicular emissions at major traffic junctions have led to the rise in the levels of NO2.

The average NO2 concentration at Anand Vihar was 169 micrograms per cubic metre and at the IGI Airport (T3) station the pollutant peaked to 177 per cubic metre. The CPCB has put a safe standard limit of 80 per cubic metre of NO2.

The monitoring at DTU, Lodhi Road, Chandni Chowk, Dilashad Garden had recorded the NO2 levels within permissible limit. Experts said apart from vehicular emissions, thermal power plants also increased the NO2 levels. They said farm fires could not solely be blamed for the rise in pollutants.

