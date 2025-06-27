DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Verma inspects drainage, water supply in Ballimaran constituency

Verma inspects drainage, water supply in Ballimaran constituency

Flags past discrimination in civic services, promises equality
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:11 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Water and Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Nabi Karim area of the Ballimaran Assembly Constituency on Thursday, pledging to put an end to years of what he termed “religion-based discrimination” in the delivery of civic services. The minister met with residents and conducted an inspection of local water supply and drainage infrastructure, announcing immediate corrective measures and an inclusive development initiative.

Advertisement

Addressing the media after the visit, Verma said many families in localities such as Ramnagar, Bagichi Raghunath, and Bhadbhuje Wali Gali had been systematically deprived of basic civic amenities like piped water and proper sewerage systems.

“These areas were ignored not due to resource constraints, but because of their religion. This kind of selective and prejudiced approach has no place in today’s Delhi. Under our government, every citizen — regardless of their faith or background — will receive equal rights and equal services,” he said.

Advertisement

Verma criticised previous governments and the sitting Ballimaran MLA — a former Cabinet Minister — for what he described as “vote-bank politics.” He alleged that while certain sections of the constituency received preferential treatment, others were left out of key infrastructure upgrades.

The minister also raised concerns over alleged irregularities during the previous administration, claiming that numerous illegal water connections were issued in the area, bypassing due process. He said all related files had been requisitioned and that the matter would be investigated.

Advertisement

“If the connections are justified, they will be regularised. If not, appropriate action will be taken. The goal is to ensure transparent and fair delivery of services,” he said.

Among the key announcements made during the visit was the prioritisation of drainage repair work in congested localities like Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, where open drains have posed serious sanitation and health challenges for years.

“No citizen should be forced to live among overflowing sewage. This is not just about infrastructure — it is about dignity,” said Verma.

Reaffirming the BJP-led Delhi Government’s vision, Singh said the era of appeasement politics was over.

“Those who were ignored and kept waiting for basic rights will now receive what they were always entitled to — not as a favour, but as a matter of justice. This government believes in equal respect and equal opportunity for every resident,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts