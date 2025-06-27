Verma inspects drainage, water supply in Ballimaran constituency

Water and Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Nabi Karim area of the Ballimaran Assembly Constituency on Thursday, pledging to put an end to years of what he termed “religion-based discrimination” in the delivery of civic services. The minister met with residents and conducted an inspection of local water supply and drainage infrastructure, announcing immediate corrective measures and an inclusive development initiative.

Addressing the media after the visit, Verma said many families in localities such as Ramnagar, Bagichi Raghunath, and Bhadbhuje Wali Gali had been systematically deprived of basic civic amenities like piped water and proper sewerage systems.

“These areas were ignored not due to resource constraints, but because of their religion. This kind of selective and prejudiced approach has no place in today’s Delhi. Under our government, every citizen — regardless of their faith or background — will receive equal rights and equal services,” he said.

Verma criticised previous governments and the sitting Ballimaran MLA — a former Cabinet Minister — for what he described as “vote-bank politics.” He alleged that while certain sections of the constituency received preferential treatment, others were left out of key infrastructure upgrades.

The minister also raised concerns over alleged irregularities during the previous administration, claiming that numerous illegal water connections were issued in the area, bypassing due process. He said all related files had been requisitioned and that the matter would be investigated.

“If the connections are justified, they will be regularised. If not, appropriate action will be taken. The goal is to ensure transparent and fair delivery of services,” he said.

Among the key announcements made during the visit was the prioritisation of drainage repair work in congested localities like Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, where open drains have posed serious sanitation and health challenges for years.

“No citizen should be forced to live among overflowing sewage. This is not just about infrastructure — it is about dignity,” said Verma.

Reaffirming the BJP-led Delhi Government’s vision, Singh said the era of appeasement politics was over.

“Those who were ignored and kept waiting for basic rights will now receive what they were always entitled to — not as a favour, but as a matter of justice. This government believes in equal respect and equal opportunity for every resident,” he said.