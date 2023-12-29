‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, December 28
Issuing a red alert, the India Meteorological Department has said ‘very dense’ fog is likely in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh till December 30.
Twenty-two trains and more than 100 flights were running late due to dense fog in the national capital today. The minimum temperature remained two degrees above normal at 8.4°C and maximum was 21.4°C.
The air quality improved minimally, standing at 358, against yesterday’s 380, according to Central Pollution Control Board. The early warning system has predicted that the air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category between December 29 and 31.
