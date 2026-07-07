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Home / Delhi / ‘Very thin line’ between defamation, personality rights: Delhi HC on cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s plea

‘Very thin line’ between defamation, personality rights: Delhi HC on cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s plea

Sharma seeks removal of certain infringing content, including AI-generated material circulating on social media platforms

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Abhishek Sharma. Image credit/Reuters
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma plea seeking protection of his personality rights.

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During the hearing, the court observed that there is a “very thin line” between defamation and personality rights, noting that issues of defamation may also involve elements of personality rights.

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The High Court directed Sharma’s counsel to file an additional affidavit containing screenshots of the disputed content mentioned in the list submitted along with the petition.

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The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 9.

In his suit, Sharma has sought the removal of certain infringing content, including AI-generated material circulating on social media platforms.

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