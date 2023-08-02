VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

PTI

New Delhi, August 2

Activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal held protests at multiple places in the National Capital on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, causing traffic jams in several parts of the city.

Police have also beefed up security at sensitive places in Delhi in the wake of clashes neighbouring Haryana.

Protests by Bajrang Dal and VHP activists caused traffic jams on the Vikas Marg which connects east Delhi to the central parts of the city.

Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.

Police used drones to keep a watch on the situation.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic police said, “Due to protest at red light, Nirman Vihar Metro Station, today from 8 am, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way and going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO.”

Later, police said that traffic was normal at Nirman Vihar Red Light. “Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. “Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,” the Delhi Police said.

