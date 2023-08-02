VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

New Delhi, August 2
Activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal held protests at multiple places in the National Capital on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, causing traffic jams in several parts of the city.
Police have also beefed up security at sensitive places in Delhi in the wake of clashes neighbouring Haryana.
Protests by Bajrang Dal and VHP activists caused traffic jams on the Vikas Marg which connects east Delhi to the central parts of the city.
Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.
Police used drones to keep a watch on the situation.
In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic police said, “Due to protest at red light, Nirman Vihar Metro Station, today from 8 am, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way and going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO.”
Later, police said that traffic was normal at Nirman Vihar Red Light. “Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. “Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,” the Delhi Police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested
Death toll rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram
After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police
Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...
Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...
Late Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week
Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans ...
5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...