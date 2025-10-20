DT
Home / Delhi / VHP proposes renaming of Delhi to ‘Indraprastha’

VHP proposes renaming of Delhi to ‘Indraprastha’

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:57 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Picture for representational purpose only. File
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday called for renaming the national capital, Delhi, as ‘Indraprastha’, citing the need to reconnect the city with its ancient history and cultural heritage.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the Delhi unit of the VHP also proposed renaming several key landmarks. These include changing Indira Gandhi International Airport to Indraprastha International Airport, Delhi Railway Station to Indraprastha Railway Station and the Shahjahanabad Development Board to the Indraprastha Development Board.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, Delhi Prant Secretary of the VHP, said, “The name of Delhi should be changed back to Indraprastha so that the capital can be associated with its ancient history and culture.” He argued names reflect a nation’s consciousness, adding while ‘Delhi’ evokes around 2,000 years of history, ‘Indraprastha’ connects the city to a legacy of over 5,000 years.

The VHP also recommended elements of the city’s Hindu heritage be more prominently featured in public spaces. Gupta proposed Delhi’s heritage walks include forts, temples and monuments linked to Hindu kings alongside existing memorials.

According to Gupta, the proposals were developed based on inputs from scholars and public representatives during the recently held ‘Indraprastha Punarjagran Sankalp Sabha’ in Delhi.

