VHP submits 'Hindu demand letter' to CM

VHP submits ‘Hindu demand letter’ to CM

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
A delegation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and submitted the “Hindu Demand Letter – 2025”, outlining several issues of concern to the Hindu community in the capital.

The letter highlights matters relating to Sanatan culture, religious freedom, social harmony and cow protection. Among the key demands is the protection and reconstruction of ancient temples in Delhi.

The VHP has also urged the government to establish permanent cow shelters to safeguard cattle. Other issues raised include ensuring respect for Hindu beliefs at religious sites, the inclusion of moral education based on Vedic values in school curricula and strict control over illegal religious conversions.

“The Chief Minister listened to all the points seriously and assured that the state government would take positive steps on these issues as far as possible,” the VHP said in a statement.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

