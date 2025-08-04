VHP submits ‘Hindu demand letter’ to CM

A delegation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and submitted the “Hindu Demand Letter – 2025”, outlining several issues of concern to the Hindu community in the capital.

The letter highlights matters relating to Sanatan culture, religious freedom, social harmony and cow protection. Among the key demands is the protection and reconstruction of ancient temples in Delhi.

The VHP has also urged the government to establish permanent cow shelters to safeguard cattle. Other issues raised include ensuring respect for Hindu beliefs at religious sites, the inclusion of moral education based on Vedic values in school curricula and strict control over illegal religious conversions.

“The Chief Minister listened to all the points seriously and assured that the state government would take positive steps on these issues as far as possible,” the VHP said in a statement.