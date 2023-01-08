Vice-President calls for keeping ‘nation first’

New Delhi, January 7

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday inaugurated the Republic Day camp of the National Cadet Corps here and called upon the cadets to help evolve an ecosystem that keeps “nation first”.

Addressing around 2,500 NCC cadets from across the country at the camp, he called the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, a “game-changer” and also said that India was set to rise as the third-largest economy by the end of this decade.

The Vice-President lauded the contribution of the NCC to nation-building by “inculcating character, comradeship and the spirit of selfless service among young students”.

“I congratulate you for being part of this momentous occasion. Undoubtedly, you as NCC cadets will by conduct exemplify and help evolve an ecosystem that will always keep our nation first,” he said. “We are in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of our independence. Our Bharat is on the rise as never before. It is now the fifth-largest global economy. Only a few months we overtook the UK. By the turn of the decade, we will be the third-largest global economy,” he said.

On the NEP, Dhankhar said, “The New Education Policy, 2020, thoughtfully evolved after three decades, is a game-changer. Gratified to note that about 90 universities offer NCC as an elective subject.” He also recalled his days as an NCC cadet. — PTI