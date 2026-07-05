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Home / Delhi / Vice President CP Radhakrishnan calls for public participation in Special Intensive Revision drive

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan calls for public participation in Special Intensive Revision drive

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan hands over his duly filled enumeration form to poll officials.
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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday submitted his duly filled enumeration form under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Delhi and appealed to all eligible voters to actively participate in the exercise to ensure accurate voter records.

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In a post shared on ‘X’, the Vice President stressed the importance of maintaining updated electoral rolls for the country’s democratic process.

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“While submitting his duly filled enumeration form under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Delhi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the exercise, emphasising that an accurate and updated electoral rolls are essential to strengthening India’s vibrant democracy,” the post said.

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The Special Intensive Revision is aimed at updating and verifying the electoral rolls by ensuring eligible voters are correctly enrolled and voter records remain accurate.

The Vice President’s participation comes as authorities continue encouraging citizens across Delhi to complete the verification process within the stipulated timeline.

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Emphasising the significance of public participation, the Vice President said that “an accurate and updated electoral roll is essential to strengthening India’s vibrant democracy”, urging every eligible voter to contribute to the exercise.

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