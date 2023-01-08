Victim Anjali’s friend was held for drug smuggling in 2020, currently out on bail

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 7

Delhi car horror victim Anjali Singh’s friend Nidhi, an eyewitness who was riding pillion when the 20-year-old’s two-wheeler was hit by a car in Sultanpuri on January 1 and dragged to death under its wheels for 12 km, is learnt to have been arrested in a drug smuggling case in 2020.

Accused Deepak may have role in both cases Nidhi was arrested in Agra for allegedly bringing cannabis by train from Telangana

She then told the police that she allegedly smuggled the drugs for one Deepak

One of the seven persons arrested in the Anjali case too is named Deepak

The police, however, are yet to confirm whether he’s the same person

Nidhi was arrested at the Agra railway station on December 6, 2020, for allegedly bringing cannabis by train from Telangana. She was booked under the NDPS Act and is currently out on bail. She is then learnt to have told the police that she was allegedly smuggling the drugs for Deepak, who was based in Delhi. Incidentally, one of the seven persons arrested in the Anjali case too is named Deepak, though the police are yet to confirm whether he was the same person for whom Nidhi allegedly smuggled cannabis. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also asked the police to come clean on the issue. “The Delhi Police should clarify whether there was any connection between Nidhi and the accused before Anjali’s death. They should also clarify whether accused Deepak in the Anjali case and Deepak in the Nidhi drug smuggling case is the same person?” she said.

Maliwal expressed her dissatisfaction over the probe being conducted by the Delhi Police and reiterated her demand for handing it over to the CBI. Citing her call records, the Delhi Police had earlier claimed that Nidhi had no connection with the accused arrested in the Anjali case. Seven persons arrested in the case are Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Manoj Mittal, Ashutosh and Ankush. The last accused was granted bail today.