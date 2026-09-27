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Home / Delhi / Video: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma slaps youth for filming road’s condition

Video: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma slaps youth for filming road’s condition

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma loses cool while inspecting road in Tilak Nagar; AAP MLA Jarnail Singh lifts portion of the road surface, leading to a heated argument

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Road inspection turns heated as Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma loses cool and slaps youth for filming road’s condition. Video grab: @JarnailSinghAAP/X
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A heated exchange reportedly took place between Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and local AAP MLA Jarnail Singh during an inspection of an under-construction road in Tilak Nagar on Sunday, with an allegation that a local man was slapped while filming the condition of the road.

Verma had reached the area to inspect the ongoing road construction work when Singh also arrived at the spot. The AAP MLA questioned the quality of the work and alleged that the construction did not meet the required standards.

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Singh, accompanied by people, lifted a portion of the road surface with his hands and showed it to the minister. This led to a heated argument between the two leaders and their supporters.

During the altercation, a local youth was allegedly recording the exchange and the condition of the road on his phone. It has been alleged that Verma slapped the man while he was filming the incident. The alleged act was also captured on video.

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Following the incident, the AAP stepped up its attack on Verma, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleging that the minister assaulted the youth while being protected by police personnel.

“What a disgraced and cowardly move by @p\_sahibsingh. Hiding safely behind police security to assault a young kid who was making his video, then speeding off in his car before anyone could react,” Bharadwaj wrote on X.

He alleged that the youth was filming Verma after the minister was “getting exposed for sub-standard roads by Delhi govt.”

Bharadwaj further wrote, “Take away the police security guards, and let’s see how tough you really are. Let’s have your bout with this young boy without ur police & security.”

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