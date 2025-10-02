Video emergency call points to come up at 70 sites

To provide assistance to the residents in case of an emergency, video-based emergency call points will be installed at approximately 70 locations in Gurugram. Trials for this were conducted today.

The project falls under the purview of the Smart City Project, and will be carried out by Gurugram Police — with the help of GMDA . These points will be connected to Dial 112 and the Police Control Room. They will remain operational round-the-clock and carry a beacon to ensure visibility from afar.

