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Home / Delhi / Video of dangerous stunt on Dwarka Eway by Thar driver goes viral on social media

Video of dangerous stunt on Dwarka Eway by Thar driver goes viral on social media

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:36 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The trend of flouting traffic rules to create social media reels and gain fame is showing no signs of slowing down in Gurugram. In the video of a latest incident from the Dwarka Expressway, a young man is seen performing dangerous stunts while driving a black Thar. A video of his stunts is going viral on social media.

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In the video, the young man can be seen hanging out of the fully open driver-side door of a Thar while the vehicle speeds along the expressway. The vehicle keeps moving forward as the man performs a stunt in mid-air, holding onto the door.

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The Thar used for the stunt bears a flag resembling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag. With the political party’s flag displayed on the vehicle, the young man appears to be brazenly defying the law. Social media users are commenting on the stunt and demanding strict action against the accused.

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Users asked whether the Gurugram police would, as usual, issue an online challan and to put the matter to rest or if strict legal action would be taken this time. No FIR has been registered yet but the police have swung into action after the viral video surfaced.

A senior police official said efforts were underway to identify the Thar vehicle’s registration number and the youth performing the stunts. The police are tracking CCTV footage and the source of the original video uploaded to social media, he added. The Thar used for performing the stunts was also missing its number plate.

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