DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Video: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s ‘Sting’ operation kept SIR protest going

Video: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s ‘Sting’ operation kept SIR protest going

During the INDIA bloc’s protest, Rahul was seen drinking from a bottle of Sting after eating a roll from Delhi’s Khan Chacha

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:29 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra find some respite under a banyan tree, according to a viral video. Video grab/Social media
Advertisement

After an action-packed day of marching, crossing over barricades and jostling with the police – all under the Delhi sun – Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra found some respite under a banyan tree, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

During their protest on Tuesday, Rahul was seen drinking a bright pink liquid from a plastic bottle after eating a roll from Delhi’s Khan Chacha.

Advertisement

Netizens were quick to identify the bottle as that of Sting, a beverage sold by PepsiCo and marketed as an ‘energy drink’.

Advertisement

Rahul then offered it to Priyanka, who appeared hesitant, inspected and sniffed the bottle before eventually taking a sip. The sibling exchange quickly drew attention online.

Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

The timing gave the moment an unusual legal backdrop. At the same time, a court battle was taking place a few kilometres away.

Just as the Gandhis were getting their dose of ‘Sting’ at the protest, PepsiCo was getting its own dose of courtroom drama over the phrase ‘energy drink’.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted PepsiCo interim relief in its legal battle against restrictions imposed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the use of the term ‘energy drink’.

Existing stocks carrying the label can continue to be sold, while new products cannot be manufactured with the disputed descriptor as the case continues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts