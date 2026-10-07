Video: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s ‘Sting’ operation kept SIR protest going

After an action-packed day of marching, crossing over barricades and jostling with the police – all under the Delhi sun – Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra found some respite under a banyan tree, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

During their protest on Tuesday, Rahul was seen drinking a bright pink liquid from a plastic bottle after eating a roll from Delhi’s Khan Chacha.

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Netizens were quick to identify the bottle as that of Sting, a beverage sold by PepsiCo and marketed as an ‘energy drink’.

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Rahul then offered it to Priyanka, who appeared hesitant, inspected and sniffed the bottle before eventually taking a sip. The sibling exchange quickly drew attention online.

Take a look at the video here:

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Rahul Gandhi offered Priyanka a sting cold drink and said, "It's not that strong, drink it." Priyanka smelled it. Asked someone else about it. And still didn't drink it. Even his own sister doesn't trust him. 😏 https://t.co/JW8QuuXNGX — Ayush Vishwa (@theayushvishwa) October 6, 2026

The timing gave the moment an unusual legal backdrop. At the same time, a court battle was taking place a few kilometres away.

Just as the Gandhis were getting their dose of ‘Sting’ at the protest, PepsiCo was getting its own dose of courtroom drama over the phrase ‘energy drink’.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted PepsiCo interim relief in its legal battle against restrictions imposed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the use of the term ‘energy drink’.

Existing stocks carrying the label can continue to be sold, while new products cannot be manufactured with the disputed descriptor as the case continues.