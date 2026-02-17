Video reveals chilling details of SUV crash in Dwarka that killed Sahil Dhaneshra

A video recorded inside the Scorpio SUV involved in the tragic accident that killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra in Dwarka has emerged, revealing shocking details about the crash.

The footage, reportedly filmed by the teen driver’s sister sitting beside him, shows the SUV speeding recklessly on a road without a divider and ultimately colliding with Sahil’s motorcycle on February 3.

The video shows the SUV narrowly avoiding a bus before making a direct impact with Sahil, who was trying to overtake the bus on his motorcycle.

Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, alleged that the clip had been trimmed at the end and did not show the actual moment of collision, reports NDTV.

“My son was going to the office that day. The Scorpio driver, along with his sister, was out to make fun reels. The speed at which the SUV was being driven is clearly visible. This is not an accident; it is criminal activity,” Makan told ANI.

According to Makan, her son tried to navigate safely, but the SUV, coming from the opposite direction, collided with him and then struck a parked car on the roadside. She added that a taxi driver was also injured in the crash and had to be pulled out by the public.

“The Scorpio driver did not even apply the brakes after hitting my son. Their reckless behaviour shows a mentality where money allows them to break rules. My child’s life is gone because of a fun reel,” she said.

Delhi Police confirmed that the accident occurred near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Scorpio, allegedly driven by a minor, collided with Sahil’s motorcycle and then hit another parked vehicle.

Following a PCR call around 11:57 am, police reached the site and found three vehicles damaged and Sahil’s motorcycle at the scene. He was declared dead immediately. The injured taxi driver was shifted to IGI Hospital, and his statement has been recorded. The postmortem report for Sahil has been obtained, and the final medical opinion is awaited.

The accused driver, a minor, was found to be without a driving licence and was apprehended at the scene. He was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to an Observation Home. On February 10, 2026, the JJB granted him interim bail to appear for his Class 10 board examinations.

Police have seized all three vehicles involved in the crash, conducted mechanical inspections, verified relevant documents, and collected CCTV footage from the area. Further investigation is ongoing.

Sahil’s mother accused the teen and his family of negligence and wealth-based privilege. “He has no licence. His car already had 13 challans for overspeeding, yet his father allowed him to drive. People like them think their money lets them do whatever they want on the roads. My son is gone, but this must stop. No one is safe if such behaviour continues,” Makan said.

She described the events leading to the crash, explaining that Sahil had been trying to overtake the bus because an e-rickshaw was on the left side of the vehicle. “The Scorpio came in the opposite lane, collided with him, and hit the parked taxi. The cab driver was seriously injured. Even after hitting my son, they did not stop. This shows a criminal mentality, not a mistake,” she added.

Makan called for strict action against both the driver and his family. She said that the incident reflects a dangerous culture of reckless driving among privileged youth who use roads for stunts and video content. “This system, where wealthy people believe they are above punishment, must end. My son is gone, but other lives should not be at risk because of such irresponsibility,” she said.

Delhi Police officials have reiterated that the case is under active investigation. All evidence, including the vehicles, CCTV footage, and witness statements, is being examined to determine the full circumstances of the accident and ensure appropriate legal action is taken.

The tragic incident has sparked public outrage and renewed debates about road safety, juvenile driving, and accountability for reckless driving in Delhi.