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Home / Delhi / Video row leaves Delhi sisters-in-law injured after balcony, shaft jumps

Video row leaves Delhi sisters-in-law injured after balcony, shaft jumps

2 women, aged 24 and 25, were injured after jumping from heights within minutes of each other following an altercation over a video in Jaitpur Extension

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Police and fire officials rescue a woman after she jumped into a shaft in Delhi's Jaitpur Extension. Image credit/iStock
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Two women, sisters-in-law to each other, were injured when they jumped off heights, one from the first floor and the other into the shaft of the same house, in Khadda Colony of Delhi’s Jaitpur extension following a dispute over a video, police said on Sunday.

Both women, nanad-bhabhi, who jumped within minutes of each other on October 2, have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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According to the police, one of them, aged about 25, first jumped off the balcony of her room into the street. She was taken by the police first to Feliz Hospital and then to the AIIMS.

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Meanwhile, the other woman, aged about 24, locked herself inside another room and jumped into the shaft, likely through a window that opened into the room.

The fire brigade was called in, and its personnel, along with the police, pulled the injured woman up.

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The police said one of them had allegedly recorded a video of the other and sent it to another person, following which an altercation took place.

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