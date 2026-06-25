Video row: Sirsa asks Punjab cops to invoke state’s anti-sacrilege law against CM Mann

The BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the controversy surrounding an alleged viral video, with senior party leaders questioning his conduct and demanding that the same anti-sacrilege law championed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab be applied in the case.

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Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the controversy had become a “litmus test” for both the Punjab Government and the state police, alleging selective application of the law when it came to the Chief Minister.

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Sirsa argued that the anti-sacrilege legislation brought by the AAP government was meant to ensure accountability irrespective of an individual’s office or political stature.

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“Law is equal for everyone. The same law that was brought in Punjab against beadbi should apply to CM Bhagwant Mann as well,” Sirsa said, questioning why no case had been registered against the CM despite the ongoing controversy.

Saffron party cites police probe, arrests in Haryana

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The BJP’s attack came hours after party IT department head Amit Malaviya raised questions over the circumstances surrounding forensic reports that were reportedly cited to defend CM Mann before Sikh religious authorities.

In a social media post, Malaviya claimed that after being summoned by the Akal Takht over the viral video controversy, CM Mann had maintained that the footage was generated using artificial intelligence and had assured that forensic reports from two independent laboratories would be submitted to support that claim.

However, Malaviya alleged that investigations had subsequently found both reports to be fabricated and that the laboratories cited in the documents had either been falsely represented or did not exist in the manner claimed.

According to the BJP leader, the Gurugram police registered an FIR after examining digital evidence, WhatsApp communications, video material and conducting on-ground verification of the purported laboratories. He said arrests had been made in connection with the alleged forgery and claimed that the probe had also uncovered indications of involvement by personnel linked to the Punjab Police in the preparation and circulation of the disputed forensic documents.

The Haryana Police have not publicly disclosed details beyond the ongoing investigation.

‘Questions cannot be ignored’

At the press conference, Sirsa praised the Gurugram police for acting against those accused in the case and said the investigation had raised questions that could not be ignored. He also accused AAP leaders of repeatedly confronting Sikh religious institutions and alleged that leaders who had earlier taken strong positions on issues concerning Sikh sentiments were now maintaining silence.

“The Punjab Police now has to decide whether the law applies equally to everyone or only to ordinary citizens,” Sirsa said.

Political battle widens

The controversy has rapidly evolved from a dispute over a viral video into a larger political confrontation involving the AAP government, Sikh religious institutions and law-enforcement agencies in two states. The BJP is seeking to frame the issue as one of accountability and alleged misuse of forged evidence, while also targeting AAP over what it calls double standards on matters linked to Sikh religious sentiments.