Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

New Delhi, May 18
The Delhi government on Thursday suspended a bus driver for allegedly not stopping for women at a bus stop after a purported video of the incident surfaced online.
In the video, three women can be seen trying to board a bus when it stops at a bus stop for a passenger to de-board. However, the driver immediately drives off without waiting for the women.
चालक व अन्य स्टाफ की पहचान कर ली गई है। सख्त कार्रवाई की जा रही है।— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) May 18, 2023
किसी भी चालक द्वारा इस तरह का व्यवहार कतई स्वीकार्य नहीं है।
मैं यात्रियों से अपील करता हूँ कि वे यदि कहीं भी इस प्रकार की अनियमितता देखे तो तुरंत उसकी वीडियो बना कर साझा करें। सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। https://t.co/JtBTT2Fwrx
The bus driver was identified and has been suspended, a government official said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some drivers do not stop for women passengers, adding that strict action would be taken against them.
"There are complaints that drivers do not stop buses after seeing women since they have the facility of free travel. This won't be tolerated at all," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
"I appeal to all male and female bus drivers to stop the bus at the designated stop," he said.
Quoting-tweeting the chief minister's tweet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot appealed to people to make videos of such incidents and share them with the government.
"The driver and other staff have been identified. Strict action is being taken. This type of behaviour by any bus driver is unacceptable," he added.
The free travel facility for women in DTC and cluster buses started on October 29, 2019. During 2021-22, women passengers availed 13.04 crore free trips in DTC buses and 12.69 crore in cluster buses, according to official figures.
